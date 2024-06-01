Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Let's make our democracy more vibrant,' says PM Modi to phase 7 voters

    Voting began at 7 AM in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories on Saturday. The fate of 904 candidates, including PM Modi, will be decided by 10.06 crore voters at 1.09 lakh polling stations.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Let's make our democracy more vibrant,' says PM Modi to phase 7 voters AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 8:05 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 1) called on voters in 57 poll-bound constituencies to participate in large numbers in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Taking to X, Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi said, "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turn out in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

    Voting began at 7 AM in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories on Saturday. The fate of 904 candidates, including PM Modi, will be decided by 10.06 crore voters at 1.09 lakh polling stations.

    Cyclone Remal: PM Modi vows aid and support for affected northeastern states

    Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, will see polling in 13 out of 80 seats in this phase. Varanasi is the most high-profile constituency, with PM Modi seeking a third straight term as a parliamentarian, facing Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

    In Gorakhpur, the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan is up against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party's Javed Ashraf. Union Minister Anupriya Patel is contesting from Mirzapur.

    Bihar is witnessing polling in eight seats, including Patna Sahib and Pataliputra. Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti is contesting from Pataliputra, while former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is vying for Patna Sahib.

    Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody

    In West Bengal, Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra is the BJP candidate from Basirhat. Other prominent candidates include TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour), Sudip Bandopadhyay of TMC (Kolkata Uttar), Sougata Roy (Dum Dum), and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat).

    Additionally, all 13 seats in Punjab are voting in this phase. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its INDIA bloc ally Congress are contesting the polls independently.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 8:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Check latest news, voter turnout, and more across eight states and Union territories AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting begins across 57 constituencies

    OpenAI claims Israeli firm attempted to disrupt Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peddled anti-BJP agenda snt

    OpenAI claims Israeli firm attempted to disrupt Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peddled anti-BJP agenda

    Suspected objects found at New Delhi Railway station, no explosive threat detected: Police snt

    Suspected objects found at New Delhi Railway station, no explosive threat detected: Police

    Cyclone Remal: PM Modi vows aid and support for affected northeastern states AJR

    Cyclone Remal: PM Modi vows aid and support for affected northeastern states

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) anr

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Google Pay to be shut in USA from June 4: What will happen in India? vkp

    Google Pay to be shut in USA from June 4: What will happen in India?

    Bhagavad Gita Lessons: Know facts about 'soul', the eternal spirit anr

    Bhagavad Gita Lessons: Know facts about 'soul', the eternal spirit

    Happy Birthday Chicharito: Top 9 quotes by Javier Hernandez Balcazar osf

    Happy Birthday Chicharito: Top 9 quotes by Javier Hernandez Balcazar

    R. Madhavan turns 54: Rang De Basanti to Vikram Vedha, 6 best movies RKK

    R. Madhavan turns 54: Rang De Basanti to Vikram Vedha, 6 best movies

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Check latest news, voter turnout, and more across eight states and Union territories AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting begins across 57 constituencies

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon