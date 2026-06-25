A Pune court found the accused guilty in the heinous sexual assault and murder of a 3.5-year-old girl. The prosecution successfully proved all charges and has demanded the death penalty. The final sentence will be announced on June 29.

In a significant development in the Pune-Nasrapur minor girl sexual assault case, Pune Court on Thursday delivered a guilty verdict, affirming that the prosecution successfully proved all charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Following the court's conclusion that the accused is guilty under all relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the proceedings moved toward the sentencing phase. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the complainant's side, the court scheduled the final sentencing decision for Monday, June 29.

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Prosecution Demands Death Penalty

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar stated that the prosecution team prioritised the gravity of the offence throughout the trial. "The case was placed for the final judgement today. The court delivered its verdict. In this judgment, the prosecution concluded that all the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court concluded that the accused was guilty under all the sections of the IPC and declared him guilty," said Misar.

To emphasise the demand for the maximum possible penalty, the prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments that discuss the necessity of capital punishment and the death penalty for heinous crimes involving minors. "The prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments in court, which debated the need for capital punishment and the death penalty for such crimes and the court agreed," Advocate Misar noted regarding the judicial reception of their arguments.

"Subsequently, the complainant's side presented their arguments, and after hearing all these arguments, the court postponed the case to Monday, the 29th, for a sentencing decision," he added.

Police Investigation Details

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said that the police submitted a 1,200-page chargesheet to the court with the full evidence. "The verdict was announced in the case, stating that the accused in this case, Bhimrao Kamble, had committed a heinous crime against a 3.5-year-old girl. She died during the torture, but he continued to torture her even after her death. All charges against the accused have been successfully proven. The verdict and sentence for the accused will be announced on the 29th. The police submitted a 1,200-page charge sheet to the court with the full evidence," he said.

"We had promised the people that we would submit a charge sheet to the court on a fast track within 15 days and conduct a quality investigation," he added.

SP Gill extended gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for support. He also noted that Maharashtra Police Director General, Sadanand Date, reviewed the investigation during his Pune visit. "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured the family that a charge sheet would be filed within 15 days. Maharashtra Police Director General, Sadanand Date, also reviewed the investigation during his visit to Pune while the investigation was underway. We received tremendous support from Fadnavis and my senior formation at that time," he said. (ANI)