Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said India has a strong record in protecting minority rights, highlighting that most central schemes are universal. He added that his ministry runs specific programmes aimed at minority communities.

Inclusive Welfare and Grievance Redressal

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said India has a strong record in protecting the rights of minorities and highlighted that most central government schemes are universal in nature and not based on any religious or community identity. He said the government's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" approach ensures inclusive welfare, while also noting that his ministry runs specific programmes aimed at minority communities. Speaking to the reporters in Cavelossim, Rijiju said, "India as a country has a very good track record officially for all the minorities in India are being really taken good care of and especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, all the schemes and all the other programs launched by the central government are for everybody... These are universal schemes which are not based on any community or religious identity. There are certain specific programs launched by my ministry that are especially for the minority communities."

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Rijiju further said that mechanisms like the National Commission for Minorities are in place to address grievances, saying the government remains committed to reaching out to all sections of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "If you see the policy of the government of India, we have the required system in place. The National Commission of Minorities is there if there are any grievances related to minorities and the issues which are pending or if there is injustice being done, the National Commission of Minorities take care of such things. They listen, they receive the complaints, and then the hearings take place. Otherwise, from the government side, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are absolutely clear about reaching out to everybody," Rijiju added.

Goa: A Model of Unity in Diversity

Further, Rijiju described Goa as a "mini-India," highlighting its multi-religious, multilingual, and diverse ethnic composition, and said the state reflects the harmonious coexistence of different communities. He said Goa is a strong example of unity in diversity and a positive message for the country. He added that government support should focus on key sectors such as education, health, and skill development. "Goa is a typical case of a multi-religious group. Multilingualism is also a basic characteristic here. Also, there are various ethnic groups. Goa is a perfect example of the harmonious coexistence of different communities. That is a good message for the nation. It's like a mini-India. I will try to ensure that, as per the government's recommendation, we will provide funds, but priority should be given to education, health, and skill development. These are important sectors... All the minority communities have a different kind of approach. The Parsi communities have different things. They don't need financial support as such, but they require some other kind of schemes and support. So different communities require different kinds of assistance," he further said.

Monitoring Monsoon Situation in Northeast

Further, Rijiju said that the government is closely monitoring the monsoon situation in Northeast India, where heavy rains have led to floods, landslides, and loss of life and property, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that SDRF and NDRF teams have been kept on standby to respond to any emergency. "It's monsoon season now. Northeast India has received a lot of rain, and there's been a lot of devastation. Arunachal Pradesh has seen floods, landslides, and significant loss of life and property. The government is monitoring the situation. SDRF and NDRF are also on standby, closely monitoring the situation," he added. (ANI)