India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has been granted a status equivalent to a Union Cabinet Minister. This personal measure applies only to ceremonial functions and does not amend the official Table of Precedence.

The Centre has accorded India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi a status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, only for ceremonial functions.

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'Personal' Measure for Ceremonial Functions

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentions that Trivedi has been accorded the rank and status of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence as a measure personal to him without making any change to the existing order of precedence. "The undersigned is directed to say that Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," reads the memorandum.

What is the Table of Precedence?

The Table of Precedence is an official protocol list that determines the order in which dignitaries are seated, introduced and accorded courtesies at state, ceremonial and official functions. It is used primarily during government events, national celebrations, diplomatic engagements and other occasions requiring protocol arrangements. The order in the Table of Precedence is meant for state and Ceremonial occasions and has no application in the day-to-day business of government. Persons in the Table of Precedence take rank in order of the number of the articles. The entries in the same article are arranged alphabetically. Those included in the same article will take precedence according to the date of entry into that article.

Officials emphasised that the move is limited to ceremonial functions and should not be construed as a change in Trivedi's official designation or responsibilities as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. The decision will place Trivedi at the level of a Union Cabinet Minister in the protocol hierarchy for official ceremonial functions.

The Centre occasionally grants individuals a specific place in the Table of Precedence as a personal measure, taking into account the nature of their assignment or other considerations. Such decisions do not automatically alter the overall hierarchy prescribed under the Table of Precedence, which continues to govern protocol arrangements for constitutional authorities, ministers, judges, diplomats and other dignitaries.

Who is Dinesh Trivedi?

The Ministry of External Affairs had announced Trivedi's appointment as the next envoy to Dhaka on April 27, following which he formally received his Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5. A veteran politician, Trivedi brings significant administrative experience to the role, having served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government. He has also represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, where he was elected from the Barrackpore constituency from 2009 to 2019. Recognised for his legislative contributions, Trivedi was honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17 and has chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo- European Union Parliamentary Forum. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 after resigning from the All India Trinamool Congress. (ANI)