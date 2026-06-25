AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi says NCP MLA Sana Malik can defend her polygamy remarks, noting her party supports BJP. Malik defended her comments, stating women's issues shouldn't be linked to religion and discussions should be in the Indian context.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said NCP MLA Sana Malik is capable of defending her own remarks on polygamy and that it is for her party to address the issue, noting that the NCP is supporting the BJP-led government at the Centre. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "It is a different political party, and she's capable enough to defend herself. Moreover, her party is supporting PM Narendra Modi's party. It is for them to look into it."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Assembly

A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra after NCP MLA Sana Malik's remarks in the assembly supporting polygamy drew criticism and reignited debate over Muslim personal law and women's rights. Malik, a legislator from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, made the comments during a discussion on women, family matters and divorce on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Sana Malik Defends Remarks

Meanwhile, Sana Malik defended her remarks on polygamy, saying women's issues should not be linked with religion. She said Indian Muslims follow the Constitution as well as the Quran, and asserted that any discussion on such issues should be rooted in the Indian context rather than comparisons with other countries.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "It was a woman's issue, and it was linked to religion. Our first objection was that you should not link women's issues with religion. Our second objection was that you raised the issue of polygamy, and while raising this issue, you quoted Pakistan... We live in India, we are Indian Muslims, and the Constitution has given Indian Muslims the right to practice their religion. In this way, we follow the Quran. If you want to make a rule and Pakistan has done something, then don't give us a reference. Give us the reference of the Quran... No matter what anyone says, we won't go to Pakistan because of anyone's words... We will move forward in the manner our Constitution empowers us." (ANI)