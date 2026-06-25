HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs. 20 crore for the Johadji-Malla road in Kasauli and a Rs. 1,500 monthly pension for women. He also highlighted securing 211 MW of electricity for the state from the Kishau Dam project.

Development Projects for Kasauli

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs. 20 crore for the construction of the Johadji-Malla road, a release said. He was addressing a public gathering at Neri Kalan in the Kasauli Assembly Constituency of Solan district on Thursday, He also announced the provision of a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi for eligible women from five Gram Panchayats present at the event, affiliation of the Pratha school with CBSE, opening of a branch of Jogindra Cooperative Bank and a survey for the construction of a dam at Chati Dhank.

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State Finances and Major Projects

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that, after former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh, he had the opportunity to visit this area. Referring to the Kishau Dam project, the Chief Minister said that he strongly represented the interests of Himachal Pradesh during a meeting with the Union Home Minister. "The state government did not accept the earlier terms for three years and has now secured 211 MW of electricity for Himachal Pradesh without any additional financial burden. This was expected to generate annual benefits of around Rs. 600 crore for the State," it added.

He added, "The Central Government has also stopped regular recruitment under armed forces and MNREGA scheme has also been changed causing hardship to many people. Had Himachal Pradesh's RDG allocation of Rs 10,000 crore not been curtailed, the State would have become self-reliant this year itself. Nevertheless, we remain firmly committed to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant" said the Chief Minister.

Social Welfare Initiatives

The Chief Minister stated that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to enact a law granting orphaned children the status of "Children of the State." "The Government was bearing the cost of their education, accommodation, upbringing and other essential needs up to the age of 27 years. Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the Government was also funding higher education for children of widowed and single women," it added.

Focus on Education and Agriculture

Sukhu alleged that the quality of education had "declined" during the previous BJP Government and Himachal Pradesh had slipped to the 21st position nationally. "Due to the efforts of the present government, the State had now risen to the fifth position. He noted that the previous government had opened nearly 600 institutions for electoral gains without ensuring adequate staffing," it added.

He further remarked that, for the first time in history, a government had focused on farmers by providing MSP for naturally grown agricultural produce, thereby benefiting the farming community. He said that the State Government was ensuring adequate financial resources for public welfare and development. (ANI)