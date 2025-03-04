Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody

A Pune court has remanded two men, Amol Pote (25) and Kishore Kale (29), to police custody until March 7 for allegedly raping and robbing a 19-year-old woman in Shirur taluka.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Pune: A Pune court has remanded two accused to police custody until March 7 for allegedly raping and robbing a 19-year-old woman, police said. According to the police, the accused, identified as Amol Pote (25) and Kishore Kale (29), allegedly raped and robbed a woman in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Saturday night.

Police Inspector Mahadev Waghmode of Ranjangaon Police Station on Monday stated that the victim and her cousin were threatened with a sharp knife by two accused who arrived on a scooter while they were talking at a secluded place.

The accused forced the woman and her cousin to engage in a 'obscene act', recorded the act on video, and subsequently raped her. Before leaving, they took her gold locket worth Rs 10,000, Waghmode said.

The victim and her cousin informed their family, who then alerted the police.

"The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused within a few hours in the early hours of Sunday. The cellphone and locket were recovered, and the accused were charged with gang rape and robbery," Waghmode added.

Further details are awaited. 

