Pune SHOCKER! Man out on bail rapes woman inside empty bus; Cops launch citywide manhunt

A 26-year-old woman was raped at Pune’s Swargate bus stand by Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, a history-sheeter out on bail. Posing as a conductor, Gade lured the victim into an empty bus and assaulted her.

Published: Feb 27, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

Pune: Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, the primary suspect in the rape of a 26-year-old woman in Pune, has a criminal record and was out on bail, according to the police. Following the woman's report earlier today, authorities have launched a citywide manhunt, deploying eight teams along with sniffer dogs.

Gade has a history of criminal activity, with at least six cases related to theft, robbery, and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. He was previously arrested for robbery but has been out on bail since 2019, as per officials cited by the Press Trust of India.

He has cases registered against him in the Shikrapur and Shirur police station jurisdictions in Pune district, along with additional charges in Ahilyanagar district. As recently as last year, he was booked in a theft case in Pune.

The incident took place at the Swargate bus stand, one of the busiest transit hubs in the city. Police stated that Gade lured the woman into an empty bus, locked the door, and assaulted her, even as people were present nearby.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil told reporters that CCTV footage captured the woman walking toward the bus with the accused, which helped identify him. Patil also confirmed that several people and buses were present at the station when the crime occurred.

The woman was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district around 5:45 a.m. when the accused, posing as a conductor, led her to an empty bus, according to MSRTC officials. When she questioned why the bus was vacant, he falsely claimed that passengers were inside, asleep.

After the assault, she boarded a bus to her hometown and, during the journey, confided in a friend over the phone. On her friend's advice, she got off the bus and approached the police to file a complaint.

