Sena (UBT) Alleges Scam, Demands Probe

Accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of attempting to "shield those involved" in the alleged Pune land deal case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday demanded a detailed probe into Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, claiming that a company with a paid-up capital of just Rs 1 lakh had purchased land valued at Rs 1,800 crore in Pune for only Rs 300 crore.

The controversy surrounds the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land in Pune's Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar. The deal has been criticised for allegedly undervaluing the land and evading stamp duty.

Dubey Questions 'Suspicious' Transaction

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey questioned the "suspicious" nature of the transaction and accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "protecting those involved."

"How did Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, acquire land worth Rs 1,800 crore for just Rs 300 crore? While the youth of this country are unemployed and struggling to find jobs, individuals like Parth Pawar are amassing enormous wealth. A company formed in 2024 with a capital of just Rs 1 lakh paid Rs 300 crore for a piece of land, yet only Rs 500 in stamp duty was paid; that's highly suspicious," Dubey alleged.

He further demanded that a detailed probe be initiated into the matter, saying, "It appears that Devendra Fadnavis is trying to shield those involved. Those responsible must be held accountable, and a thorough investigation is urgently needed."

Ajit Pawar Responds to Controversy

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the land transaction in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar, was "completely beyond understanding" and should not have occurred, adding that a detailed investigation has been ordered into the case.

"This transaction should not have happened at all. When we looked at the documents, the first question that came to mind was: how did the registrar even process this transaction? It was completely beyond our understanding," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Pune. The Opposition has called for a judicial inquiry, citing irregularities in the transaction. Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the deal, claiming he has no connection to it.

Official Complaint and FIR Details

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa.

Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act resulted in a significant financial loss to the state's exchequer. The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

The Inspector General of Registration in Pune submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam. (ANI)