Kargil War veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh’s family in Pune alleged harassment by police and a mob demanding citizenship proof, threatening to label them illegal immigrants. Police denied mob involvement and said an inquiry is underway.

Pune: A Kargil War veteran’s family in Pune has alleged that they were harassed late at night by police officials and a group of unidentified men demanding proof of Indian citizenship. The family claimed they were threatened with being labelled illegal immigrants if they failed to produce documents immediately.

The incident reportedly took place around 11:30 pm on July 26 at the family’s home in the Chandannagar area. Two other family members have also served in the Indian Army, having fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Family Claims Threats And Late-Night Detention

According to the family, men claiming to be police and others in plain clothes barged into their house, demanding documents. They were allegedly taken to the Chandannagar police station around midnight and were asked to submit their citizenship proof by 3 am.

"We were told we would be declared illegal immigrants from Bangladesh or Rohingya if we failed to produce the documents," a family member alleged.

Veteran Expresses Shock Over Incident

Hakimuddin Shaikh (58), a retired Naik Havildar from the Indian Army’s 269 Engineer Regiment, expressed disbelief over the treatment of his family.

"I served the nation with pride for 16 years, including fighting in the 1999 Kargil War. My entire family belongs to this country. Why are we being asked to prove our citizenship?" he asked.

The family, originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has lived in Pune since 1960. Hakimuddin relocated in 2013, but his brothers, nephews, and their families continue to reside in the city.

Allegations Of Mob Involvement

Hakimuddin’s brother Irshad Shaikh said the group that came to their home included 30–40 unidentified men.

"The mob were shouting slogans and demanding documents, even kicking our doors. A policeman in plain clothes stopped them while a police van stood nearby," he said.

The family alleged that the individuals dismissed Aadhaar cards and other IDs as fake and intimidated women and children.

Police Investigation And Response

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is investigating the allegations.

"If negligence is found on the part of the police, appropriate action will be taken," Kumar stated.

DCP Somay Munde (Zone IV) said the team was acting on inputs about illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the area. He maintained that the police did not forcibly enter the house or bring any third-party group with them.