West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government, saying the people of the state will put an end to what he called the "Maha Jungle Raj." He highlighted concerns over law and order, border security, and human trafficking, asserting that no force can help the Trinamool Congress retain power for a third term.

BJP Leader Details 'Jungle Raj' Concerns

Speaking to the reporters, Samik Bhattacharya said, "Rahul Gandhi worked very hard in the Bihar elections. He even took a dip (in the pond). But everyone knows the result. SIR is happening in 12 states, but the most uproar is happening in West Bengal. What is the reason? Our state of Bengal has a border of more than 2,200 kilometres with Bangladesh..."

"In such a state, with such a long and open border, if there is no joint operation of the Central forces, BSF and police, if there is no political consensus, and if there is no awareness among the people, then human trafficking cannot be stopped... Demographic changes are visible... No force can bring Mamata Banerjee to power for the third time. The people of West Bengal will end the 'Maha Jungle Raj' government," he said.

Nationwide SIR Process Underway

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

SIR Timeline and Opposition

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists.