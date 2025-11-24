PM Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra on Nov 25 to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He will inaugurate 'Panchjanya', visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, and perform pooja at Brahma Sarovar during the Gita Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra in Haryana on November 25 and take part in a programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur At around 4 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. Thereafter, he will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas

At around 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special Coin and Commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru, a release said. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. To honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Government of India is observing a year-long commemoration.

Visit to Brahma Sarovar and Gita Mahotsav

Around 5:45 pm, the Prime Minister will perform "darshan and pooja at Brahma Sarovar", one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. This visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. (ANI)