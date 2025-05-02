A 75-year-old war veteran, Captain Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), offers to rejoin the Indian Army voluntarily, citing the need for experienced manpower in light of the threat of war.

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, a 75-year-old war veteran wrote to the Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi and offered to join the service once again, voluntarily.

In a letter to General Dwivedi, Captain Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd) said that “this time war is going to be very decisive and fight to finish. Army is likely needing more manpower that is too trained and experienced in war.”

Talking about the current geopolitical situation and the ‘imminent threat of war with Pakistan’, in his letter he declared:

“I wish to offer my services to the nation.”

Who is Captain Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd)?

A short-service commissioned officer, Captain Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd) had participated in the Indo-Pak 1971 war which led to liberation of a new country — Bangladesh on December 16, 1971.

He was released after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and had participated in the 'Battle of Garibpur' fought and won on November 21, 1971 near Jessore East Pakistan.

“I am humbled to have been a part of the glorious history of the Indian Army…. Despite being 75 years old, I am physically fit and mentally prepared to join my brethren soldiers at the war front,” he added.

The veteran also added that “a soldier never truly retires; never after even death, the spirit and soul of service and sacrifice remains etched in our hearts forever.”

“A soldier can be taken from the army, but soldiery can never be taken out of him.”

“Similarly, soldier can be taken out of war but war cannot be taken out of a soldier.”

“I am eager to contribute my experience and skills to the Indian Army once again, no matter how small the role may be.”

“I request that you consider my offer and deploy me wherever feel necessary. I am ready to report for duty immediately without any numeration and compensation.”

Capt Kumar also said that he is not alone but there are several veterans who would like to join the service once again for the motherland.

“I am not alone but there are many veterans and fellow course mates who will take this call and respond like me. I can assure you that army will not fall to any shortage of fighting manpower.”

Read Captain Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd) letter to Chief of the Army Staff