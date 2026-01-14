Pune's Air Force Station hosted the 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day, honouring Field Marshal KM Cariappa. The event saw 5,000 veterans and focused on welfare, pensions, and grievance redressal, attended by key military and political figures.

Air Force Station Pune hosted the 10th edition of Defence Forces Veterans Day on January 14 to honour the legacy of Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, India's first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired on this day in 1953. The event brought together approximately 5,000 veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, along with serving personnel and family members, for a collective tribute to the nation's armed forces.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, marking a solemn and respectful start to the commemorations.

Distinguished Guests and Tributes

The event was attended by Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, who was the Chief Guest. Senior military leadership present on the occasion included Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command; Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Commandant, National Defence Academy; Air Vice Marshal Gurjot Singh Bhullar, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration, South Western Air Command; and Air Commodore Satbir Singh Rai, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Pune, along with other senior officers from the three services.

Assurances of Continued Support

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest praised the dedication, discipline and sacrifices of veterans and assured continued institutional support for their welfare. Senior military leaders highlighted key welfare initiatives undertaken for ex-servicemen and their families and expressed gratitude for their selfless service to the nation.

Focus on Veteran Welfare and Grievance Redressal

A major focus of the Veterans Day celebration was to enhance awareness among veterans and their dependents on matters related to pensions, grievance redressal, financial assistance, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and other welfare programmes. Veterans were encouraged to raise their concerns and suggestions during interactive sessions. Officials from the Directorate of Air Veterans (DAV), Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) and Zila Sainik Kalyan Board conducted detailed briefings.

The Indian Army's Southern Command highlighted its tri-service efforts to improve veteran welfare through healthcare access, grievance resolution and documentation facilitation, including ECHS outreach, welfare camps, assisted life certificate renewal and support for widows and elderly veterans.

Commitment to Veteran Support Reaffirmed

The celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the authorities' commitment to strengthening outreach, improving grievance redressal mechanisms and ensuring that veterans and their families receive the respect, care and support they deserve.