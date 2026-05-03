A 65-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Pune's Nasrapur has been sent to police custody. The accused is a repeat offender, and the incident led to public protests blocking a major highway.

The 65-year-old man, accused in the Nasrapur rape and murder case of a minor girl, has been sent to Police custody till May 7 by the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Pune.

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Details of the Crime and Arrest

The heinous incident invited public wrath as protestors blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district.

The police said that the accused has two similar cases against him.

The accused was arrested shortly after. According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her. The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child. Speaking with ANI, SP Gill said, "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency."

Public Outrage and Protests

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowki and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS.

Police used mild lathi charge to disperse protesters who blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Pune district while demonstrating against the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case. Further information is underway. (ANI)