Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari attacked the Modi govt and the Election Commission. Singh alleged govt failure and corruption, while Patwari called the CEC a 'traitor' over threats to voting rights, vowing to fight for democracy.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "failing at every level" over the past 12 years, alleging that the economy had deteriorated, the education environment had worsened and corruption in the education sector had increased. “The fact is that 12 years have passed since 2014, and Modi-ji has failed at every level. Our economy has deteriorated as a result. The educational environment is worsening. Students are completely disheartened and frustrated, and corruption in the education sector has reached its peak,” Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

Digvijaya Singh Alleges Widespread Corruption, Voter Fraud

He alleged that appointments in the education sector were being made in exchange for money and claimed that even Vice-Chancellor appointments involved financial transactions. “Appointments are not being made without bribes; money is changing hands in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. All these matters demonstrate Narendra Modi ji's failure,” he said.

Singh said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, was fighting on issues concerning various sections of society, including students, youth, farmers, labourers and traders. “Rahul Gandhi ji is fighting for the people--students, youth, farmers, labourers, and traders--who are all distressed by the deteriorating situation in the country today. We stand with him,” Singh said.

He also alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and accused the Election Commission of adding “fake voters” while deleting names of genuine voters. “The Election Commission adds fake voters while deleting the names of genuine voters; that is the cause of our grievance,” Singh said.

'Right to Vote Under Threat': MP Congress Chief Attacks CEC

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said every party worker would fight “to the last drop of blood” if the right to vote were under threat. Speaking to ANI, Patwari launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said the right to vote was under threat.

“Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP have plundered the nation’s government. The faith of the common citizen in the right to vote has been shattered,” Patwari said.

He credited the Congress with establishing democracy, drafting the Constitution and creating autonomous institutions in the country. “It was the Congress party that liberated India, established democracy, drafted the Constitution and created autonomous institutions; it was the Congress party that granted the right to vote in this country,” he said.

Patwari said Congress workers would oppose any attempt to undermine the right to vote. “If that right is at stake, every Congress worker will fight to the last drop of their blood,” he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi's campaign was not merely a political battle or a fight for the Congress party, but a fight concerning the country's future. “The way Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, is fighting for the common citizen is not merely a political battle or a fight for the Congress party; it is a fight for the nation and its future,” Patwari said.

He also questioned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other MPs who were seeking to meet the Election Commission. “He is being arrested, detained and held for hours on end. When Members of Parliament wish to meet the Election Commission collectively but are denied access, the nation faces a critical question: does democracy survive, or has dictatorship taken over?” he said.

Patwari appealed to Congress workers across Madhya Pradesh to unite in support of Rahul Gandhi's campaign. “I urge and call upon all Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh to stand united--across every district, block, village and hamlet--to support Rahul Gandhi's campaign to save the country's democracy,” he said.

INDIA Bloc MPs Released After Detention During Protest

The INDIA bloc MPs were released after being detained by Delhi Police during their protest at Akashvani Bhavan against CEC Kumar.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar said the Congress was fighting for the constitutional right of citizens to vote and alleged that the democratic mandate of people was being undermined. “This is the final battle for the Constitution, democracy and the expression of the common person, which Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are fighting strongly,” Singhar said.

He appealed to the people, particularly the youth, to come forward and support Rahul Gandhi in the campaign.

The protest came after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police while marching towards the Election Commission to meet the CEC. (ANI)