AIIMS New Delhi launched a new research project on Mycobacterium tuberculosis, funded by Union Bank of India's CSR initiative. The collaboration aims to advance the scientific understanding of tuberculosis for optimised clinical management.

AIIMS New Delhi continues to strengthen its commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and innovation through strategic collaborations that support impactful healthcare initiatives. As part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Union Bank of India, a new research project on “Comprehensive Study of Genotype and Phenotype of Mycobacterium tuberculosis Along with Its Clinical Impact” was launched at the Department of Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi, on October 6.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Prof Nikhil Tandon, Director, AIIMS New Delhi; General Manager, Union Bank of India, Delhi Zone, Shri H K Das, and represents an important collaborative effort to advance scientific understanding of tuberculosis through comprehensive genomic and phenotypic profiling of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and optimising clinical management.

The research aims to generate clinically relevant evidence that can contribute to a better understanding of tuberculosis, including the relationship between the genetic and phenotypic characteristics of the organism and its clinical implications for optimal care.

A Shared Commitment to Public Health

Speaking on the occasion, the Director, AIIMS, thanked Shri Asheesh Pandey, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India & Social Foundation Trust, Union Bank, for their support through its CSR initiative and emphasised the importance of research partnerships between leading academic institutions and public sector banks in addressing major public health challenges.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting high-quality, translational research in tuberculosis and contributing to the broader national and global efforts towards tuberculosis elimination. AIIMS New Delhi remains committed to fostering innovative research and collaborative partnerships that translate scientific advances into improved patient care and meaningful public health impact. (ANI)