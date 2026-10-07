MP Congress staged a dharna at the EC office in Bhopal over the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Protesters, including Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh, burned an effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and accused the BJP of vote theft.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a dharna outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Bhopal over the detention of senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others. The protestors also burned the effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said that the party will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar in every district of the state. Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were among the ones protesting on Tuesday.

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders were detained by Delhi police from Akashvani Bhawan for staging a dharna against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. As this happened, Congress leaders reached the EC office in Bhopal and staged a sit-in protest, raising slogans against CEC Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress alleges 'vote theft', plans more protests

Speaking to reporters, Patwari alleged that the BJP had formed governments in several states by "stealing votes" and said that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and around 300 MPs had gone to meet the Chief Election Commissioner to question him and seek an account of alleged voter fraud. "The entire country is raising one voice that the Prime Minister, who has stolen the country, is ruling it. People have come to know that the BJP formed governments in states by stealing votes. Today, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 300 MPs were going to meet Gyanesh Kumar. They were going to ask questions and seek an account of vote theft. After a whole day of struggle, they have been detained,” Patwari said.

He further said that the Congress would continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and alleged that the BJP government had "destroyed" democratic institutions. "The Congress party will burn effigies of Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar in every district of the state. Congress workers will remain on the streets against the misbehaviour meted out to Rahul Gandhi by the BJP government, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” Patwari said.

He further added that the Congress party fought for the country's independence, built democracy, gave people the right to vote, implemented the justice system and established the Election Commission, but the BJP has destroyed all of this.

'Fight for the Constitution': LoP Singhar

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were fighting for the rights guaranteed to citizens under the Constitution, including the right to vote. "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are fighting for the common people and their constitutional rights; our vote and our government. But you have seen a new way of writing the Constitution in the country,” Singhar said.

Alleging that democratic institutions were being weakened, he said, “It seems that the people are being treated as slaves and that those in power believe they are dictators. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have captured the entire system through Gyanesh Kumar."

"I believe this is the fight for the Constitution, democracy and the voice of the common person in the country, which Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are strongly fighting,” he said.

EC working as BJP's organisation: Digvijaya Singh

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Rahul Gandhi had been fighting for students, the poor, labourers and every section of society. "Today, Rahul Gandhi is the leader in India who is fighting on the ground for students, the poor, labourers and every section of society. He was the first to provide evidence of vote theft in a parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, and subsequently presented several other pieces of evidence,” Singh said.

The veteran Congress leader also alleged that the Election Commission was functioning like an organisation of the BJP and held Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responsible for the alleged irregularities. "The Election Commission is responsible for conducting elections impartially, but it is working as an organisation of the BJP. This is a fight for the common citizen, which Rahul Gandhi is fighting. The INDIA alliance is with him. Today, where the Prime Minister used to address 'Mann Ki Baat' from Akashvani, there has been 'Jan Ki Baat',” Singh said.

INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' campaign

Earlier today, INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several opposition parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)