Four students died and one was injured after inhaling suspected toxic gas while cleaning an underground water tank at a Gurukulam in Vrindavan, Mathura. The students, aged 17-20, had entered the tank to rescue a friend who had fainted inside.

Four students died, and another was injured after they were exposed to suspected toxic gas while cleaning an underground water tank (submersible tank) at a Sanskrit school (Gurukulam) in Vrindavan's Chaitanya Vihar, officials said.

Details of the Incident

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident took place when students tried to clean an underground water tank after a foul smell was detected from it. The tank was around 12 to 14 feet deep. "The gurukulam is being run by Ashish Kumar Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and has around 200 students enrolled, with nearly 100 currently residing on the premises. The students first removed water from the tank using a motor. After some water remained, they started cleaning it. One student went inside the tank but became unconscious, apparently after being exposed to toxic gas," the District Magistrate said.

Four other students subsequently entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him. All five students became unconscious inside the tank and were later pulled out and taken to hospital.

The District Magistrate said four students died in the incident, while one student, identified as Rudra, survived and was undergoing treatment.

SSP Shlok Kumar said the four deceased students were aged between 17 and 20 years. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary and their families were being informed. The surviving student was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred for better monitoring. The SSP said the student was conscious and talking.

Investigation and Official Response

"The incident came to the notice of the Chief Minister, who took immediate cognisance and directed officials to ensure relief and rescue operations and proper treatment for the injured student", the District Magistrate said.

Singh said, "A magisterial inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the incident occurred, whether the gurukulam had the required recognition and under what circumstances the students were made to clean the water tank".

"Other gurukulams in the area would be audited again, and the buildings would be checked to prevent recurrence of such incidents. SSP Kumar said CCTV cameras installed at the site would also be examined. He said further legal action would be taken on the basis of the complaint submitted by the families," he added.

Police Statement

Four students died after entering a water tank at a residential educational institution in Vrindavan to clean it, while another student survived the incident, police said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Mathura Police said the incident took place at Vrindavan Gurukulam, a residential institution where children stay and study.

"A foul smell was emanating from a water tank on the premises, following which students entered the tank to clean it. Police said the first student entered the tank but did not come out. Four other students subsequently entered the tank, but they too failed to emerge. People present at the spot then managed to pull all five students out and took them to the district hospital for treatment. Of the five students who entered the tank, four died. Their ages were between 17 and 20 years," police said.

"The bodies of the four deceased students have been sent to the mortuary at the district hospital. Police are contacting their families and informing them about the incident. The fifth student, who survived, was referred from the district hospital for better monitoring", he added.

CCTV cameras installed at the site are also being checked as part of the investigation, police said. (ANI)