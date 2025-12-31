Shiv Sena kicked off its Pune Municipal Corporation election campaign, filing nomination forms for 110 candidates. The party expressed confidence citing CM Eknath Shinde's work and outlined a blueprint to resolve key urban issues in the city.

Shiv Sena on Wednesday officially kicked off its election campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation, with the party filing nomination forms for 110 candidates in the city. Scrutiny of the nomination papers is currently underway, and by the end of day, the final number of Shiv Sena candidates in the fray will be clear. The window for withdrawal of nominations remains open till January 3.

Party Confident on Widespread Support

Reacting to the campaign launch, Pune Shiv Sena President Pramod Bhangire said the party is confident of widespread public support, citing the work done by its leadership over the last three years. "Over the last three years, our leader Eknath Shinde, while serving as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, has undertaken several initiatives for women, youth, senior citizens, and various sections of society. Because of this work, we are confident of receiving support from all sections...we will also request our leader Eknath Shidne ji to hold a public rally in Pune for all our candidates," Bhangire said.

Blueprint to Resolve Civic Issues

Highlighting key civic concerns, he said that the Shiv Sena has a clear roadmap to address Pune's pressing urban issues. "Whether it is issues related to traffic, the water crisis, and other civic amenities in Pune, or the problems faced by villages newly included in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, we have a clear blueprint and vision to resolve these issues. All our candidates are going into the elections with these issues at the forefront," he added.

Clarity on BJP Alliance Awaited

On the alliance and seat-sharing formula with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhangire said clarity is expected soon and that the party will abide by the decision of the senior leadership. "As far as the alliance with the BJP is concerned, a decision should be taken before the withdrawal of nomination forms. We will accept whatever decision our senior leadership takes. In any case, Uday Samant has already provided clarity on the alliance yesterday," he said.