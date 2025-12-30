Former Pune Deputy Mayor Aba Bagul and three other Shiv Sena leaders filed nominations for Ward No. 36 D, a key ward in Pune, amidst ongoing seat-sharing talks with the BJP. Bagul recently switched from Congress to the Shiv Sena.

Amidst seat-sharing talks between Shiv Sena and BJP, former Deputy Mayor Aba Bagul, along with three other Sena leaders, filed their nominations on Tuesday from Ward No. 36 D (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati), one of the key wards in Pune. Aba Bagul filed his nomination after the party officially announced his candidature. Along with him, Balasaheb alias Machhindra Dhawale, Poonam Harish Pardeshi and Nayana Nitin Lagas also submitted their nomination papers as authorised Shiv Sena candidates from the same ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagul said, "The nomination papers were submitted at the Dhankawadi zonal office with a resolve to live up to the trust shown by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as other senior party leaders." Moreover, he expressed confidence that "under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena remains committed to all-around development," adding that Pune's development trajectory would witness a significant change in the coming period.

From Congress to Shiv Sena

Former Deputy Mayor Aba Bagul is a senior Shiv Sena leader and a well-known grassroots politician in Pune. Earlier, he was with Congress for more than 35 years, but left the party recently, just ahead of the Election Commission (EC) announcement of the Civic polls, and joined Shivsena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.