Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, recalling their valour and supreme sacrifice which continues to inspire the nation.

Leaders Pay Homage to Martyrs

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid humble respects to the brave CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Taking it to X, the Vice President remembered their sacrifice, saying that it is forever engraved in Indian history and will continue to inspire the nation for ages. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi recalled their valour, sacrifice, and patriotism against the anti-national terror elements. "Salutations to all the brave sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is the proclamation of that invincible resolve of Indian valour, which forever inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind..." he wrote on X.

Details of the 'Black Day' Attack

The Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir faced one of the most horrific terror attacks in recent history in 2019. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14 that year, marking the day as the "Black Day."

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Aftermath and India's Response

The attack was deeply condemned globally and prompted a surge in the national security measures across the region.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation.

The Pulwama terror attack not only triggered heightened tensions between India and Pakistan but also led to global discussions about cross-border terrorism and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

The nation remembers the 40 brave CRPF martyrs who laid down their lives in the attack.