Puducherry has closed all schools and colleges in the Union Territory and Karaikal region following a heavy rainfall warning. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the area.

Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning. Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today in view of the heavy rainfall. The forecast reads that the Union Territory will have "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain."

Rainfall in neighbouring Tamil Nadu

Alongside, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is also facing heavy rainfall. Further details are awaited. (ANI)