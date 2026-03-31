Days before the Puducherry polls, BJP's K Annamalai criticised the INDIA bloc for lacking unity, highlighting Congress fielding candidates against allies. He predicted a 'huge defeat' for the opposition alliance in the upcoming assembly elections.

Days ahead of the upcoming Puducherry assembly polls, former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Tuesday trained guns on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that it "lacks unity".

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'Strange alliance lacks unity'

"This is a strange alliance that does not exist anywhere in the world. In Puducherry, Congress candidates have been fielded in places where alliance parties are contesting, violating the alliance dharma," Annamalai said while talking to reporters after attending a roadshow held in support of Puducherry BJP president VP Ramalingam. Ramalingam is contesting the April 9 Puducherry assembly elections on the BJP ticket from the Raj Bhavan assembly constituency. More than 500 BJP workers participated in the roadshow.

Annamalai also pointed out that six individuals were suspended from the Congress for filing nominations from constituencies allotted to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Thol. Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). "This is an example of a lack of unity within the alliance," he added.

Annamalai further alleged that opposition alliance partners, including the DMK, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), lack mutual respect. "How can an alliance that cannot work together and make proper reservations even within 30 constituencies provide good governance to the people if it comes to power? Failure in forming an alliance, failure in filing nominations - this alliance has failed in everything," he said.

"This alliance will face a huge defeat on election day. The people will give them a befitting reply," he added.

Annamalai campaigns for NDA candidates

Annamalai arrived in Puducherry for the assembly election campaign and was received at the airport by party functionaries with garlands. He also attended a roadshow held in support of Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) president Jose Charles Martin, who is contesting the upcoming assembly polls from Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Puducherry Polls: Alliances and Past Results

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member legislative assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

NDA and INDIA Bloc Composition

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the All India N R Congress (AINRC) led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, the BJP contesting 10 seats, and both the AIADMK and LJK, each contesting two seats.

The INDIA bloc includes Congress, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, and the DMK, contesting 14 seats. VCK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, has decided to contest on three assembly seats in Puducherry independently after being offered only one.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry assembly elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)