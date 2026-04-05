DMK's Jagathrakshakan slammed TVK chief Vijay as an 'immature' leader, dismissing his criticism of the DMK-Congress alliance in Puducherry. He said Vijay's following is like movie fans and that his party is intimidated by their formidable bloc.

DMK Puducherry election incharge Jagathrakshakan hit back at TVK chief Vijay, calling him an 'immature' leader, adding that his remarks do not make any kind of significance. Jagathrakshakan's remarks follow Vijay's recent criticism of the Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry, calling the bloc "confused." "The public still views the leader of TVK primarily as a cinema actor. People gather for him in the same way they rush to catch the 'first day, first show' of a movie. Vijay needs to mature further in politics. He must ensure his words do not become harsh or impulsive. He lacks political maturity and requires more training and experience. We do not consider his statements to be of any significance," said Jagathrakshakan.

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'TVK intimidated by our formidable alliance'

He further called TVK a party, which is intimidated by the DMK-Congress alliance in Puducherry. "Members of the TVK are intimidated by the DMK. Our alliance between the Congress and DMK is a perfect and formidable one; there is no room for discrimination or division within it."

Vijay terms DMK-Congress 'confused', AINRC-BJP 'tired'

Vijay on Saturday launched a sharp offensive against the established political fronts in the union territory, calling the AINRC-BJP combine "tired" and DMK-Congress "confused". Addressing a massive election rally, the actor-turned-politician highlighted that TVK is contesting in Puducherry for the first time and promised to push for full statehood if brought to power.

Vijay questioned why the national parties, despite their power at the Centre, have not granted full statehood to Puducherry yet. "There are 2 alliances in Puducherry... In Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress is a confused alliance. Similarly, here too it continues to be a confused alliance. Similarly, there is an NR Congress-BJP alliance. It is not a united alliance. It is a tired alliance. Why hasn't this alliance granted statehood to Puducherry? If we come to power, we will do our best to secure statehood," said Vijay.

Puducherry Polls Schedule

Voting for the 30-seat Puducherry legislative assembly will take place on April 9, followed by the counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)