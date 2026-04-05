BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of creating divisive politics. He claims she is scared and that BJP will bring good governance, ending the atmosphere of fear. Ghosh also commented on the Malda incident and NIA probe.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticising her political approach and recent statements ahead of the upcoming elections. Speaking to the media, Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership has been engaging in divisive politics.

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'Mamata Introduced Politics of Division'

"Everyone lives together in India," he said, asserting that the BJP has never discriminated while governing the country. He claimed that Mamata Banerjee introduced a politics of division. "Mamata Banerjee has introduced this theory of dividing people--Hindus, Muslims, Rajbanshis, Matuas, Gorkhas, and Adivasis. Her politics based on this was going on, but it won't work anymore," Ghosh added.

Highlighting the BJP's ideology, he said, "'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is our guiding principle. Respected Narendra Modi has shown the entire world that we can take everyone along and develop everyone. That's why he is worshipped across the globe." Targeting the Chief Minister, he questioned, "Why doesn't anyone invite Mamata Banerjee?"

Ghosh Alleges Fear Tactics, Promises Change

Speaking about the current situation in the state, Ghosh alleged, "Mamata ji is scared and trying to intimidate people. She is saying whatever comes to her mind, and as time passes, she may say even more irrational things." He asserted that there is no need for people to feel afraid. "Good governance is coming to Bengal. BJP will end the atmosphere of fear that existed," he said.

Referring to the TMC's 15-year tenure, Ghosh said, "People have seen Mamata Banerjee's true face. People have also seen the character and conduct of the TMC. That's why change is necessary. BJP is working for peace and progress in the country, and Bengal needs to be joined with that."

On Malda Incident, EVMs, and Central Agencies

Commenting on the recent Malda incident, he said, "The incident that happened in Malda is a constant challenge to the country. It has happened before, and Mamata Banerjee has always been behind it. The person who was caught is her old associate; there is even a photo with him. So, she is taking another route to scare people again. The people there also know who is behind this."

On concerns over EVMs if they malfunction or if there's rigging, Ghosh said the election process will remain secure. "This time, there will be no questions regarding EVMs or security during the election. The people of Bengal will vote openly. We also appeal to you to come out, stand in line, and vote. If there's any problem, the Election Commission is there, the court is there, the central forces are there, and BJP workers will also be with you," he assured.

Responding to criticism of central agencies, he defended their role. He continued to say, "We are troubled by the way Mamata Banerjee has encouraged anti-national forces here. Bengal has been defamed a lot. Now that the NIA has come, everything will be cleared up (the truth will be revealed). That is why she is feeling tense."