In Puducherry, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four minors, including her boyfriend. Police rescued the victim and arrested all four 17-year-old suspects.

In a disturbing case in Puducherry, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly locked in a room and gang-raped by four minors, including her teenage boyfriend. Police acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident, rescuing the victim and providing medical attention and counselling support.

All four accused, aged 17, have been taken into custody. Since they are minors, the case is being handled under the Juvenile Justice Act, and charges have been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances and the roles of each accused in the crime.

Officials reported that the girl’s boyfriend allegedly lured her into a locked room, after which the other three boys allegedly participated in the assault. Quick intervention by authorities prevented further harm and ensured the girl’s immediate safety.

The case has sparked outrage in Puducherry and highlighted growing concerns about child safety and sexual crimes involving minors. Child rights activists have condemned the act, stressing the need for awareness campaigns, preventive measures, and stronger community vigilance to protect children from sexual violence.

Authorities confirmed that the girl is receiving counselling and ongoing support. Residents and leaders have urged stricter enforcement of child protection laws to prevent such crimes. The case underscores the challenges in protecting minors, even with robust legal frameworks like POCSO and juvenile justice provisions.

The arrests demonstrate prompt action by law enforcement, signalling a commitment to justice and safety for children, while investigations continue to uncover all details of this shocking incident.