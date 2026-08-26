Rajiv Chaudhary, Professor at Raipur's Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, expressed joy after being selected for the National Teachers' Award-2026. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award to him and 47 other teachers on September 5.

'An Honour I Never Imagined'

Rajiv Chaudhary, Professor of Physical Education and Yoga at Pt Ravishankar Shukla University (PTRSU), expressed happiness after being selected for the National Teachers' Award-2026, saying the recognition of his work was an honour he had never imagined.

Speaking to ANI after his selection, Chaudhary said, "The happiness is such that it cannot be expressed in words. I am deeply gratified that the selection committee has recognised my work with this award. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award on September 5. I never imagined I would be honoured in this manner."

Thanking those who supported him, Chaudhary said, "I also thank the Chief Minister for congratulating me, the Education Minister, and especially the University's Vice-Chancellor for giving me the opportunity to work in various fields."

About the National Teachers' Awards

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers Awards to 48 teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2026.

Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work and contributions of each awardee will also be showcased during the event.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, organises the national-level function every year on Teachers' Day to honour teachers selected through a rigorous, transparent and online selection process.

The National Teachers Awards recognise the contribution of some of the country's finest teachers and honour those who, through their commitment and dedication, have contributed to improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students.

Selection Process and Awardee Details

For the 2026 awards, online self-nominations from eligible teachers were invited through the Ministry of Education's portal from June 15 to July 20.

A total of 48 school teachers have been selected this year through a three-stage selection process at the district, state and national levels conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The awardees include teachers from 27 states, seven Union Territories and six organisations of the Central Government.

Of the 48 teachers, 26 are men, and 22 are women.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and the SWAYAM PRABHA channels of the Ministry of Education. It will also be streamed live on the Ministry's official webcast platform and across its social media channels.

The list of awardees has been released separately and is not arranged in any particular order of merit. (ANI)