President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from October 6 to 8 to address the AIIMS Bilaspur convocation and visit the Atal Tunnel. She recently urged students at a Gujarat university to use their education for the nation's benefit.

President's Himachal Pradesh Visit

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from October 6 to 8. An official release said the President will address the convocation of AIIMS Bilaspur on October 6.

The next day, she will l visit Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, Lahaul – Spiti district.

Address at Maharaja Sayajirao University

The President had last month addressed the 75th annual convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda at Vadodara, Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that from the past 75 years, the university has been advancing by integrating diverse streams of knowledge.

Emphasis on Multidisciplinary Approach

The President underlined that in today's world, the solution to any problem is not confined to a single discipline. She emphasised that a multidisciplinary approach is necessary to address the critical challenges. We need the curiosity of a scientist, the sensitivity of an artist, the perspective of a historian, the insight of an economist, and the consciousness of a sociologist.

She stated that higher education institutions like Maharaja Sayajirao University are expected to remain constantly alert and dynamic in this direction.

Purpose of Education and Societal Contribution

The President asked graduating students to reflect on the purpose of their education and knowledge. She said that when they move ahead in their professional field by prioritizing the interests of the nation and society, they will also progress, and that progress will bring them immense satisfaction.

The President said that education will be meaningful only if it benefits the country and society. She advised students that as engineers, they should develop technologies that improve people's lives; as doctors, they should view medicine not merely as a profession but as a form of service; as scientists, they should find solutions to problems in the interest of humanity; as artists or writers, they should enrich the sensitivity of society; as entrepreneurs, they should create not just wealth, but also employment and opportunities; as teachers, they should focus on nurturing a young generation that embraces both heritage and progress; and in public life, they should regard their position as a responsibility rather than a source of authority.