47 students from Odisha, visiting Himachal Pradesh under a Youth Exchange Programme, met CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The CM welcomed them and discussed their experiences. The programme aims to foster cultural exchange and national integration.

A group of 47 students from 32 districts of Odisha, who are currently visiting Himachal Pradesh under the Youth Exchange Programme, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Monday.

The students, aged between 18 and 30 years, are pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses in Odisha. Their visit to Himachal Pradesh started on October 3 and will continue till October 8. During their stay, the students visited NIT Hamirpur and Shimla. They will also visit other prominent places in the state, including IIT Mandi, Atal Tunnel and Jwalamukhi Temple.

CM Sukhu Interacts with Odisha Students

Welcoming the students to Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhu asked them about their experiences during the visit. He said the people of Himachal Pradesh are peace-loving and deeply connected with the state’s rich ‘Dev Sanskriti’. The Chief Minister encouraged the students to work hard with dedication and sincerity to achieve their goals.

The students also honoured Sukhu by presenting him with a traditional ‘Sambalpuri Uttariya’ and a Dhokra art painting, representing Odisha’s rich cultural and handicraft heritage.

The Chief Minister thanked the students for the traditional gifts and appreciated their gesture.

Fostering National Unity Through Exchange

The Youth Exchange Programme aims to familiarise students with the rich culture and history of Himachal Pradesh and the state’s development journey. It also gives young people from different states an opportunity to interact and take part in cultural exchange, strengthening the spirit of national unity and integration.

As part of the same programme, around 50 students from Himachal Pradesh will visit Odisha from October 12 to 19.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion. (ANI)