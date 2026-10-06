Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini showcased the state's investor-friendly environment at the SING Forum in Singapore. He detailed new policies, time-bound incentives, and a dedicated Merlion Desk to fast-track investment proposals from the city-state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while participating in the Fireside Chat at the SING Forum held in Singapore, discussed investment opportunities, policy reforms and the "investor-friendly environment" in the state in detail. He said that if any company invests in Haryana in the coming period, he would consider the visit a success.

Streamlining Investment from Singapore

The Chief Minister said that even before his visit to Singapore, around 20-30 major companies had been identified. Officials had also held e-meetings with several investors. During the visit, several companies submitted investment proposals and expressed their investment intentions. He said that as soon as an investment proposal is received, the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre takes it forward swiftly. A dedicated Merlion Desk has also been established to fast-track investment proposals coming from Singapore, a release said.

Existing Ecosystem and Opportunities

Saini said that Haryana has more than 270 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and a strong automotive ecosystem, which is not a challenge but an opportunity. Several locations beyond Gurugram and the NCR also offer investors land, industrial infrastructure and sufficient space for expansion, he said. Saini emphasised that medium-sized companies do not merely have to find space within an existing system; they can also develop their own ecosystem and establish a strong business base in Haryana.

Enhanced Investor Support and Incentives

On investment incentives, the Chief Minister said that 10 new policies were introduced in June and the process of providing incentives has been made time-bound. The Single Window System has also been further strengthened to ensure that investors have to make minimal efforts. Under the incentive framework, 50 per cent of the eligible incentives are to be provided within the first seven working days, with the remaining amount to be provided within 45 days.

Addressing Key Investor Concerns

Addressing the challenge of water availability, he said that the water requirements of industries with higher water consumption and projects at certain locations are assessed in advance. The use of treated and recycled water is also being promoted. With regard to land-related matters, an important and unique investment engine has been developed. If an investor places the cursor on any specific land parcel in Haryana, complete investment-related information pertaining to that location becomes available at a single place.

Haryana: A Partner for Growth

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has the right location, a strong ecosystem and the right time to take opportunities to a larger scale. Inviting investors to the state, he said that if they want to write the next chapter of their growth in India, Haryana can be their strong and reliable partner. (ANI)