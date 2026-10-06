HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs 1 crore each for kabaddi players Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur, and Bhawna Thakur for winning gold at the Asian Games. The players will also be offered government jobs. Cricketer Renuka Thakur will also get Rs 1 crore.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that three Himachali players of the Indian women’s kabaddi team – Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur – who won the gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games, will be awarded prize money of at least Rs 1 crore each by the state government.

The three players called on the Chief Minister in Shimla on Monday. Congratulating them on their achievement, Sukhu honoured the players by presenting them with Himachali caps and shawls.

CM Announces Felicitation and Government Jobs

The Chief Minister said the state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money.

Sukhu also said that the three players would be provided employment in government service. Those who do not wish to join the Police Department would be offered appointments in the Youth Services and Sports Department, allowing them to continue pursuing their sporting careers while contributing to the promotion and development of sports in the state.

State Enhances Sports Policy and Prize Money

The Chief Minister said the state government had made historic enhancement in prize money by revising its sports policy. He added that special emphasis was also being laid on strengthening sports infrastructure across the state.

Sukhu further announced that Indian women’s cricket team player Renuka Thakur would also be awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government in recognition of her achievements.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present on the occasion. (ANI)