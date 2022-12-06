Protest against Vizhinjam seaport construction called off; Adani Group set to start construction

The fisherfolk have been alleging that there coastal erosion had increased in the region due to the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port

The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram against the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport was called off on Tuesday. The announcement about calling off the agitation was made by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who was at the forefront of the protests. The Adani Group will start construction of the port as soon as the government announces that the strike is over

Vicar General Eugene Pereira, however, clarified that the protests were being called off as the protest had reached a certain stage and, if required, would be taken up again, and not because they were satisfied with the steps taken or assurances made by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

On Monday, leaders of various religious groups in Kerala met the fisherfolk, who have been protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport. The meeting was held as part of attempts to bring peace in the area, which has witnessed violent agitations, including an attack on a police station recently.

Since the last few months, protesters have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor seeking action on their seven-point charter of demands, which included conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project and stopping the construction work at the site.

The fisherfolk have been alleging that coastal erosion had increased in the region due to the unscientific construction of groynes, and the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port.

