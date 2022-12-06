Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact Check: Is there any truth in Saket Gokhale’s claim that Modi's visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore?

    TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale took to Twitter and claimed that PM Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi, to meet the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse, cost a whopping Rs 30 crore. However, the claims made by Gokhale is false.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale's tweet has ignited new debate in the political sphere. Prior to the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022, Saket Gokhale claimed in a tweet on December 1 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat cost a staggering Rs 30 crore.

    Saket Gokhale quoted multiple media sources in his tweet, claiming that "welcome, event management, and photography" accounted for Rs 5 crore of the Rs 30 crore spent on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi.

    However, the claims made by the TMC spokersperson is false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said on Twitter that Saket Gokhale of the TMC's assertions in his tweet were "false" because no answer to such an RTI request was provided.

    The BJP immediately attacked Saket Gokhale over the tweet. "Another attempt to distribute false information. You would fail terribly at it (sic)," BJP Uttar Pradesh state co-convenor for social media Harsh Chaturvedi stated.

    On Tuesday, a Gujarat Police team detained Saket Gokhale for disseminating "false news." It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi and spoke with the victims of the Morbi Bridge collapse before the Gujarat Assembly elections.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
