Fitness firm Beast Life, founded by content creator Gaurav Taneja, announced the 'world's first protein condom', sparking a viral sensation online. The news has been met with a mix of amusement and disbelief, with many speculating it is an elaborate April Fools' Day prank.

A fitness firm announced the introduction of their new product, the 'world's first protein condom'. "We're coming to upgrade your night performance," Beast Life wrote on Instagram. The news quickly went viral, with users doubting the product's advantages and asking whether it was all a hoax ahead of April Fools' Day. Beast Life, founded by content producer and fitness fanatic Gaurav Taneja (aka Flying Beast), provides vitamins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Check Out Viral Post

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

Online replies varied from amusing to bewildering. Some commenters joked about the "protein content," while others referred to it as "innovation no one asked for," and many soon concluded that this may just be a well-timed build-up to April Fools' Day.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Several individuals openly speculated that it was a hoax in process, with remarks implying that the business is merely playing the long game for a viral revelation.

Whether real or not, the stunt has already done what most marketing campaigns aim for—grab attention. In an overcrowded fitness market, where brands compete over grams of protein and flavours of whey, Beast Life may have just found a way to stand out, even if it leaves people asking, “But why?"