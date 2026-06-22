In Thrissur, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog right outside his house on Sunday evening. The boy was standing on the road when the dog chased and bit him. He managed to run inside his home, which saved him from more serious injuries.

Thrissur: A ten-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack at Pachalippuram in Pudukkad's Alagappanagar. The boy, Joel, son of Manjali Rijo from Pachalippuram, has been admitted to the Thrissur District Hospital with injuries to his leg.

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The incident happened around 6:30 PM on Sunday. Joel was standing on the road right in front of his house when a stray dog suddenly attacked him. The boy quickly ran into his house, which thankfully saved him from getting hurt more badly.

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Locals in the area said that the stray dog problem has become very serious. They pointed out that just a few days ago, a dog had chased some students who were returning from their tuition classes. Residents are now demanding that the authorities find a solution to the growing stray dog menace in their locality.

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