Yog Guru Baba Ramdev stated that protecting women from atrocities is the true essence of Navratri worship. He said the Sanatan tradition sees the divine feminine in every being and called for a system to ensure the safety of every woman in India.

Baba Ramdev on True Essence of Navratri

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that the Sanatan tradition views the divine feminine in every being and stressed the need to establish a system in India where no woman faces atrocities. Baba Ramdev called for a system that ensures the safety of every woman, saying that protecting mothers, sisters and daughters from atrocities is the true essence of Navratri worship. He also performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Speaking to the reporters, Baba Ramdev said, "...We perceive the Goddess Bhagwati in every name, form, and essence, not merely in young girls, but in all beings; this is our divine vision, the vision of the 'Sanatan' tradition, the vision of India.” “One who possesses this perspective harbours not even a trace of base desire in their mind... We must establish a system in India where no mother, sister, or daughter ever falls victim to such atrocities. This would be the true essence of our Navratri worship; anything less is insufficient,” he further said.

Navratri and Durga Puja Celebrations

The nine-day festival of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the divine feminine (Navadurga), is being celebrated across the country with immense religious fervour and devotion.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm greetings to citizens across the country, praying for the happiness, success, and well-being of all. “May the blessings of Mother Mahagauri, the goddess of sacrifice and penance, brighten everyone's future. May everyone attain fame and glory in life—this is our heartfelt wish,” PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)