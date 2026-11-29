Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh may witness scattered rainfall over the coming week, while Telangana is likely to experience a temporary dip in temperatures. The IMD has forecast changing weather conditions across both states

IMD) has forecast scattered rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between November 28 and December 5. According to the weather bulletin issued on November 28, some areas may receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

The department has also predicted fog or mist during the morning hours between November 28 and December 3. Isolated rainfall is also likely to continue in some places between December 3 and 5. However, the IMD has not issued any specific weather warnings for Andhra Pradesh or Yanam during the forecast period.

These Andhra Pradesh Districts May Experience Rain

The rainfall forecast covers several districts across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the districts likely to be affected include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari.

Meanwhile, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience scattered showers.

In Rayalaseema, the forecast covers Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.

Residents, particularly those travelling during the early morning hours, have been advised to remain mindful of foggy conditions, which could reduce visibility on roads.

Telangana To Experience Colder Mornings For Three Days

Unlike Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is expected to experience dry weather conditions throughout the seven-day forecast period from November 28 to December 5.

However, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted a drop in minimum temperatures during the first three days of this period. Night-time temperatures could gradually fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state.

This may lead to increased chill during early mornings and nights, offering residents a brief spell of colder weather.

The IMD expects minimum temperatures to gradually rise after the initial three-day period. No weather warnings have been issued for Telangana during the seven-day forecast window.