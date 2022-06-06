Prophet controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR

A day after BJP suspended Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the Delhi Police registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the suspended spokesperson alleging that she is receiving death threats.

"Based on the FIR, we have initiated a probe into the matter," a senior police official said.

According to the officials, the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the unknown people.

Also read: Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Police said that on May 28, a complaint by Sharma was received at the cyber cell unit against various persons regarding death threats and targeted hatred toward her.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the aforesaid sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they stated.

"During the investigation, another complaint by Sharma was received against certain persons regarding promoting enmity. After examining the complaint, Section 153A of IPC was added to this case. Notices have been sent to Twitter Inc., and a reply from it is awaited. Investigation of the case is in progress," the senior police official said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Also read: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

During a TV debate nearly ten days ago, Sharma's comments and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

A communication to Sharma from the BJP's disciplinary committee said she had expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which violates its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

Also read: 'Focus on your minorities' security': India slams Pakistan over controversial Prophet remark

(With inputs from PTI)