Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

After Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia has become the fourth country to condemn the comments made by BJP national spokesman Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. The three countries summoned India's ambassadors on Sunday to discuss the matter.

Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced scandalous statements made by a BJP politician against Prophet Mohammed on Monday. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns and denounces the words made by the spokesperson of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, which insulted the Prophet Mohammed, peace and blessings be upon him," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry also emphasised the Kingdom's "permanent rejection of prejudice" towards any Islamic emblems and reaffirmed the Kingdom's stand on "tolerance for beliefs and religions." It also condemned anything that incites hostility toward "any religious figures and symbols."

The ministry also praised the BJP's decision to suspend the spokeswoman and reiterated the "Kingdom's position advocating for tolerance for beliefs and religions."

Also Read | Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

After Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia has become the fourth country to condemn the comments made by BJP national spokesman Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. The three countries summoned India's ambassadors on Sunday to discuss the matter.

In an attempt to avert a diplomatic crisis, the Indian embassies in Qatar and Kuwait claimed on Sunday that the Ambassadors "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any way, reflect the views of the Government of India, but are the opinions of fringe elements." Sharma's statements in a TV discussion about ten days ago provoked outrage. As a result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended her.

Also read: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

Following her suspension, Sharma turned to Twitter to retract her statement, stating that "it was never her aim to offend anyone's religious beliefs." The party also kicked off its Delhi media chief, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for making inflammatory statements against the Prophet.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also read: BJP respects all religions, states party after spokesperson's remark on Prophet Muhammad