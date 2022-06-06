Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    After Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia has become the fourth country to condemn the comments made by BJP national spokesman Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. The three countries summoned India's ambassadors on Sunday to discuss the matter.

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced scandalous statements made by a BJP politician against Prophet Mohammed on Monday. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns and denounces the words made by the spokesperson of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, which insulted the Prophet Mohammed, peace and blessings be upon him," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a tweet.

    The ministry also emphasised the Kingdom's "permanent rejection of prejudice" towards any Islamic emblems and reaffirmed the Kingdom's stand on "tolerance for beliefs and religions." It also condemned anything that incites hostility toward "any religious figures and symbols."

     

     

    The ministry also praised the BJP's decision to suspend the spokeswoman and reiterated the "Kingdom's position advocating for tolerance for beliefs and religions."

    Also Read | Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    After Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia has become the fourth country to condemn the comments made by BJP national spokesman Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. The three countries summoned India's ambassadors on Sunday to discuss the matter.

    In an attempt to avert a diplomatic crisis, the Indian embassies in Qatar and Kuwait claimed on Sunday that the Ambassadors "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any way, reflect the views of the Government of India, but are the opinions of fringe elements." Sharma's statements in a TV discussion about ten days ago provoked outrage. As a result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended her.

    Also read: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

    Following her suspension, Sharma turned to Twitter to retract her statement, stating that "it was never her aim to offend anyone's religious beliefs." The party also kicked off its Delhi media chief, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for making inflammatory statements against the Prophet.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Also read: BJP respects all religions, states party after spokesperson's remark on Prophet Muhammad

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cant charge every member in the house with dowry harassment Delhi court gcw

    Can't charge every member in the house with dowry harassment: Delhi court

    ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain snt

    ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

    Qatar condemns BJP leader nupur sharma remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds snt

    Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    Unbelievable Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 100 years snt

    Unbelievable! Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal after 100 years

    BJP suspends Nupur Sharma Naveen Jindal from party s primary membership controversial remark gcw

    BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

    Recent Stories

    football uefa nations league Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional snt

    'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 6, 2022

    Cant charge every member in the house with dowry harassment Delhi court gcw

    Can't charge every member in the house with dowry harassment: Delhi court

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon