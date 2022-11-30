Promote medical, law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Amit Shah to states

Underlining the importance of education in Hindi and regional languages, the Union home minister said that students can develop an original thought process with ease if they study in their mother tongue and this encourages research and innovation.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday (November 30) stressed that states should promote education in Hindi or regional languages in technical, medical and law fields so that the country can utilise the talent of non-English speaking students.

Underlining the importance of education in Hindi and regional languages, the Union home minister said that students can develop an original thought process with ease if they study in their mother tongue and this encourages research and innovation.

Speaking to a news organisation, Shah said, "Technical, medical, and law - all should be taught in Hindi and regional languages. All state governments should take initiative to properly translate the curriculum of these three fields of education into regional languages."

Suggesting that education in the mother tongue is easier and faster, Shah said, "It will promote the country's talent in higher education. Today we can use only five percent of the country's talent but with this initiative, we would be able to use 100 percent of the country."

Shah also said that the five percent comes from an English background, while adding that he has nothing against English as a language.

"It is that 'maulik chintan' (original thinking) of a student can be easily developed in his mother tongue and there is a strong connection between maulik chintan and anusandhan (research)," Shah said.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states have been holding programmes on various historic icons and their contribution to the freedom struggle and development of the country.

The party sees this as part of his ideological exercise to recall the contribution of native personalities including many who were allegedly not given due credit.

