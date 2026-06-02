Cockroach Janata Party has claimed that a prominent figure is set to join its ranks soon, though the identity remains undisclosed. The announcement has sparked curiosity and political buzz across social media and circles.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has made a surprising announcement, claiming that a “prominent personality” is soon expected to join its organisation. However, the party has not revealed the identity of the individual, creating curiosity and speculation in political circles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to CJP, the move is being kept confidential for strategic reasons, similar to tactics often seen in mainstream political parties. The announcement has sparked discussions on social media, with supporters and critics guessing who the mystery figure could be.

Political Protest Planned in Delhi

Alongside the announcement, CJP has also declared plans for a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party alleges issues related to governance and accountability, although detailed reasons behind the protest have not been officially elaborated.

The demonstration is expected to take place in Delhi, drawing attention from both political observers and media outlets due to its timing and bold nature.

Founder to Lead Movement

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke has stated on social media that he will arrive in India on June 6 to personally lead the protest. His announcement has further intensified interest in the party’s activities.

Deepke’s statement indicates that the protest will be organised on a larger scale, potentially involving supporters from multiple regions. While the party continues to gain attention for its unconventional name and messaging style, its recent moves suggest a more active role in public demonstrations and political discourse.