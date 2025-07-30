Project Dantak, established in 1960, has been instrumental in building Bhutan's infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and the Paro International Airport. The visit strengthens relationship between India and Bhutan.

New Delhi: Intending to further strengthening the close and time-tested ties of friendship and cooperation between two countries, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, who is on a 6-day visit to Bhutan, reviewed the progress of ongoing and planned road infrastructure projects being undertaken by Project Dantak.

Starting his visit on July 28, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan met King JigmeKhesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who praised Project Dantak’s efforts in infrastructure development in Bhutan. He also met the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who acknowledged Project Dantak and BRO’s invaluable contributions as a cornerstone of India - Bhutan cooperation.

An official said that the prime minister thanked him for Project Dantak’s continued efforts in developing infrastructure that supports Bhutan’s broader socio-economic growth and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this longstanding partnership. In the next 2-3 days, Lt Gen Srinivasan will visit key road stretches and important infrastructure works across Bhutan.

The DGBR is also scheduled to interact with Project Dantak personnel and hold discussions with senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan to explore areas of mutual interest and cooperation. On August 1, the Bhutanese prime minister will inaugurate the upgraded Confluence - Haa Road, which was xecuted by Project Dantak of the Border Roads Organization.

“This critical road stretch from Wanakha to Haa has been upgraded to Primary National Highway standards,” official said. The new alignment features five newly constructed bridges, improved road geometry, and enhanced safety measures, ensuring better all-weather connectivity to the scenic Haa Valley, he added.

The project, completed at a cost of 254 Crore, is a significant boost to regional development, tourism, and military logistics.

What is Project Dantak?

Project Dantak, since its inception in 1960, has played a pivotal role in Bhutan’s socio-economic transformation. From constructing the Phuentsholing - Thimphu Highway in the 1960s to building critical infrastructure such as the Paro International Airport, Dewathang Hospital, the India House Estate, SherubtseCollege, Bhutan Braodacasting Services Station and several others, the Project has made an enduring contribution.

In recent years, it has delivered numerous major infrastructure assets, including the Takhti Bridge, the modular steel bridges on the Confluence - Haa and Nganglam - Dewathang roads, and upgrades to the Darranga - Trashigang and Khothakpa - Tshobaleyroads, primarily in East Bhutan.

Currently, Project Dantak is engaged in the construction and improvement of several key roads across Western and Eastern Bhutan. Notable projects include Kothakpa - Tshobaley, Nganglam - Panbang, Dewathang - Samdrupcholing and Samrang - Jomotsangkha roads. As per the official , the project has played a transformative role in Bhutan’s road infrastructure for over six decades, with several landmark roads, bridges, airfields, and public infrastructure being a part of its legacy.

“The ongoing projects continue to focus on quality, safety, and sustainability, in line with Bhutan’s developmental aspirations and environmental values.”

“Lt Gen Srinivasan’s visit is expected to further deepen the institutional bonds between Project Dantak and the Bhutanese authorities, and serve as a catalyst for future cooperation in infrastructure development.”