PIB debunked a claim circulating online about Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan.The original video showed him claiming victory and praising the Indian Army.

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a claim circulating online about Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan. According to the PIB, this claim is false, and the video was manipulated. “This is an AI-generated deepfake video. Chief of Indian Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has made NO such statement. Deepfakes are being used to mislead and spread disinformation. Always cross-check with official sources!” a post by PIB Fact Check read.

A social media account on X had posted a digitally altered video showing Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers during Operation Sindoor. “The Indian Army suffered heavy losses on the LOC, with around 250 soldiers martyred, and at the same time, our complete movement of assets was being closely monitored by Pakistani and Chinese Satellites,” claimed the digitally altered line. However, the original video shows Chief Of Army Staff claiming victory and praising the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, on July 24, the PIB debunked any claims circulating on social media regarding the sealing of the official residence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the former VP has not been asked to vacate his residence immediately. "It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President's official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are Fake. Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," the PIB fact check said on X. The post by PIB fact check urged the people "not to fall for misinformation" and always verify news from official sources.