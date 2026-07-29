Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar asserted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks against Pralhad Joshi reflect public sentiment. Vadra stood by her comments, saying they were truthful and cited Joshi's past actions concerning women's safety issues.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday asserted that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks against Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi were not an individual political attack, but a reflection of nationwide public sentiment and student aspirations. "She has not raised a question. She has raised the voice of the country. It is not an individual. It is the aspiration of the people, of the students, and of the nation," he said.

'Will Speak the Truth': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Earlier, Vadra dismissed allegations that her remarks inside the House were unparliamentary, standing firm by her recent comments. She asserted that her statements were grounded in documented facts and reflected what she termed a systemic attitude toward women, reiterating that she would not be intimidated by threats of parliamentary action or sanctions.

The Congress leader further cited past incidents, including the induction of an individual associated with the 2009 Mangalore pub assault into the BJP by Pralhad Joshi. "What was unparliamentary about it? It was simply the truth. If they want to punish me for speaking the truth, well, I will speak the truth. You have seen that there are videos, and it is not just this instance. Who inducted the man into the BJP who was involved in the Mangalore pub assault on women? Pralhad Joshi did. He was expelled five hours later or whenever it was, but there is a photograph of him being inducted. It is not just a single incident, but it reflects his attitude towards women," she said.

Heated Exchange in Lok Sabha

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi in connection with the Bilkis Bano convicts while targeting the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability. Her remarks against the newly appointed minister triggered a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, as Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation against the education minister. (ANI)