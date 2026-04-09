Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged voters in Kerala and Assam to come out in large numbers and support change during the Assembly elections. She said people deserve a government that prioritises welfare over power and corruption.

As voting commenced for the Assembly elections on Thursday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged voters from Kerala and Assam to come out in large numbers and support change. She asserted that the people of the state deserve a government that prioritises public welfare over power and corruption, and called for a mandate for change.

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Priyanka's Message for 'Change' in Kerala

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "To each one of you in Keralam, I say from the heart, you deserve a government that listens to you, understands your struggles, and works day and night for your well-being, not for itself, not for corruption, and not merely to stay in power, but to put you first." To each one of you in Keralam, I say from the heart, you deserve a government that listens to you, understands your struggles, and works day and night for your well-being, not for itself, not for corruption, and not merely to stay in power, but to put you first. It is time to… pic.twitter.com/BBFLCcUGxZ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 9, 2026

"It is time to choose change. And UDF is that change," the post read.

Over 2.6 crore electors will rush to poll stations to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Keralam and elect its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above

Appeal to Assam Electorate

"My dear sisters of Assam, dear brothers! Today, actively participate in the grand festival of democracy. Vote for your state, your land, your culture, your civilisation, and your bright future. You deserve a government that works solely for you and strengthens you. Jai Assam! Jai Congress!" she wrote in another post on X.

असम की मेरी प्यारी बहनों, प्यारे भाइयों! आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लीजिए। अपने राज्य, अपनी जमीन, अपनी संस्कृति, अपनी सभ्यता और अपने उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए वोट कीजिए। आप एक ऐसी सरकार के हकदार हैं जो सिर्फ आपके लिए काम करे और आपको मजबूत करे। जय असम! जय… pic.twitter.com/K2VVr5uJhQ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 9, 2026

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities. (ANI)