Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed PM Modi over rising crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, calling his statements on women's safety 'mere show'. Citing a minor's death in Ghazipur, she accused the BJP of always oppressing the victim.

Priyanka Gandhi Criticises PM Modi, BJP Over UP Women's Safety

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged rising crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the Prime Minister's grand statements about women are "mere show".

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Citing a recent minor girl death case in Ghazipur, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always oppressed the victim using its full power wherever women faced injustice.

A minor girl who went missing on April 14 from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur was found dead near a bridge over the Ganga River on April 15.

In a post on X, the Wayanad MP said, "In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, the reluctance to file a case in the murder of a girl, followed by threats to the victim's family and chaos spread by the powerful, shows that atrocities against women in the state have reached their peak. In BJP rule, this has now become the unspoken law: whenever any woman faces atrocity, the victim herself is further tormented."

गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में एक लड़की की हत्या के मामले में पहले केस दर्ज होने में आनाकानी, फिर पीड़ित परिवार को धमकियां मिलना और दबंगों द्वारा अराजकता फैलाना यह दिखाता कि प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अत्याचार चरम पर है। भाजपा राज में अब यही अघोषित कानून बन गया है कि जब भी किसी महिला… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 25, 2026

She further criticised the Prime Minister, alleging that his statements on women's safety lack substance. "The Prime Minister's grand statements about women are mere show. Be it Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, or Ghazipur, wherever women have faced injustice, the BJP has stood with the oppressor against the victim, using its full power. Women across the country are witnessing this reign of darkness," she added.

Police Detail Investigation, Arrest in Ghazipur Case

Her remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over law and order and women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested the main accused and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional Director General of police (ADG) Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia said, "On the night of April 14-15, a child went missing from Kateria village in Ghazipur. Her body was discovered the following morning, around 5:30 AM, near the Ganga River bridge."

Police informed that an FIR was filed and the main accused was arrested based on information provided by her relatives.

He further stated that senior officials, including the District Magistrate and police personnel, met the bereaved family to understand their concerns. "The District Magistrate, other police officials, and I met with the family of the deceased. They shared their account of the incident and expressed satisfaction with the actions we have taken thus far. They also requested that the accused be prosecuted through a fast-track court," Mordia said.

The official also flagged attempts by certain groups to disrupt the situation in the village. "Following the incident, certain political and other groups have attempted to create a nuisance in the village. They have also tried to instigate the relatives by presenting claims that contradict our investigative findings. I urge these groups to refrain from such activities," he added.

Further investigation into the case is currently ongoing. (ANI)