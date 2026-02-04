Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the suspension of eight Opposition MPs, calling it a 'fundamental issue of democracy'. She accused the NDA government of stifling dissent and debate, referencing a blocked book by an ex-Army chief and the Epstein files.

'An Attack on Democracy'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised the suspension of eight Opposition MPs of Lok Sabha, calling it a "fundamental issue of democracy" and accusing the ruling NDA of stifling dissent and debate in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters about the suspensions, Priyanka Gandhi said such incidents have become routine during parliamentary sessions and alleged that the Opposition, particularly the Leader of Opposition was deliberately being prevented from speaking. "What is new here? You see this happening in every session. They are doing it even more now," she said. "It is not just a case of LoP not being allowed to speak; it is a fundamental issue of democracy and of the way the Parliament works. Parliament is the temple of democracy. What is the problem if someone presents their views? They are scared of what would come out of it," she told ANI.

Govt Suppressing Critical Information, Alleges Priyanka

The Congress MP also referred to a former Army chief MM Naravane's book that she claimed was not allowed to be published, alleging it contained critical material related to the government's handling of national security challenges. "They did not allow the publication of the book. As far as I know, the book has things that show the reaction of PM, HM and Defence Minister and our top leadership in the face of a crisis. This clearly shows their character and that of their Govt, that when the country is being attacked and Chinese troops are coming to our border, how they are reacting," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She further raised the issue of the recently released Epstein files, alleging serious questions regarding the government's conduct. "Epstein Files have been released and it states how the Govt contacted him, a convicted sex trafficker, a convicted child sex offender. So, how was he being used. This is also an authenticated document. What will be discussed in Parliament, if not this?" she asked.

Defends Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak

Defending Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said he was being targeted despite relying on publicly available and authenticated sources. "He is quoting from a published source. He even authenticated it yesterday. So, what is the problem if he speaks?" she said.

"They (NDA) quote from books and magazine articles when they speak. As long as it is a published source, it is okay," she added.

Background: The Suspension of Opposition MPs

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the standoff between the opposition and government in Lok Sabha escalated after eight opposition MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to proceed with his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020. On Monday during a debate on a motion of thanks to the President's address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government after it objected to his remarks at the beginning of his speech and asked, "why are they so scared of the Army Chief's perspective?" Gandhi sought to quote from a magazine report on the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, which cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief MM Naravane. (ANI)