Amid a political storm over allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there are two kinds of leaders those with a positive mindset and those who believe in polarisation and alleged that Gogoi and his family are being targeted because he is "walking on the right path," urging the Assam Chief Minister to speak on development.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Priyanka Gandhi said there are "two types of leaders" in politics. "There are two types of leaders - one, those with a positive mindset and others who believe in polarisation and attacking people. The way Gaurav ji (Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) and his family are being targeted proves that this kind of politics is wrong. I think the people of Assam know that the other side is rattled by him; this is the reason why all this is happening. It is because he is walking on the right path, he is being attacked...It is like a badge of honour." Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she urged him to focus on governance and development instead of engaging in personal or political attacks. "You should tell the CM to talk about the development of Assam and what he has done for the state," she said.

Sarma's 'Pakistan Links' Allegation Against Gogoi

This comes amidst the ongoing controversy within Assam politics, where CM Sarma has been constantly alleging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of having "Pakistan links", stating that both were involved in a plot to undermine India's development by associating with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Investigation Handed Over to Central Agency

Earlier, Assam CM said the investigation into the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has been transferred to the Central government, along with all the evidence. "We have transferred this case with proofs to the Central government and the Central government will investigate the matter," CM Sarma said. Sarma had earlier announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged links involving Gaurav Gogoi and his wife with Pakistan-based individuals would be transferred to a central agency. (ANI)