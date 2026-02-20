US Ambassador Sergio Gor welcomed India's entry into the Pax Silica initiative, calling it a choice to 'win' and for free societies to control the global economy. He praised India's resolve and the limitless potential of US-India cooperation.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday highlighted India's determination and the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countries. Welcoming India to the Pax Silica initiative he said by signing this partnership the two nations had chosen to win. "We welcome India joining to co found the future tax silicon is about free society, whether free societies will control the commanding heights of the global economy. It's about whether innovation happens in Bangalore and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states they use technology to monitor and control their people. We choose freedom, we choose partnership. We choose strength. And today, with India's entry into Pax silica, we choose to win," Gor said

India's Resolve and Limitless Potential

Gor said it was not only India's scale that impressed him, but also its resolve to chart an independent course. Gor said he often speaks of the limitless potential between India and the United States and truly believes in it. Referring to cooperation ranging from the interim trade agreement to Pax Silica and defence ties, he said the two nations have vast opportunities to work together and that he intends to advance this partnership over the next three years of his tenure. "What struck me most wasn't just India's scale, although that is breathtaking, but India's resolve, the determination to chart your own course. I keep talking about the limitless potential between our two nations, and I truly mean it. From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defence cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless, and I aim to fulfil that over the next three years that I'm here," Gor said.

Interim Trade Agreement Shapes Indo-Pacific

Gor noted that the interim trade agreement concluded earlier this month would shape the economic contours of the Indo-Pacific. He said both sides overcame long-standing friction points and stressed that the deal was not merely about tariffs or trade flows, but about two democracies committing to build together rather than just trade with each other. "Earlier this month, we concluded the interim trade agreement, a deal that shapes the economic contours of the Indo-Pacific. We overcame friction points that had held us back for far too long. That agreement wasn't just about trade flows or tariff schedules. It was about two great democracies saying, we will build together, not just buy from one another, and now, today, we take the next step," said Gor.

Cooperation in Critical Technologies

Emphasising technology cooperation, he said the two countries are ensuring that critical technologies of the next century, including artificial intelligence, space and advanced semiconductors, are developed, deployed and controlled by free nations. He added that this is being done in partnership with the world's largest democracy, which shares common values and vision with the United States.

Welcoming India's participation in Pax Silica, Gor said the initiative represents a choice for free societies to control the commanding heights of the global economy. He said it would determine whether innovation thrives in places like Bengaluru and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states that use technology to control their people. (ANI)